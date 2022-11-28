DeepMedia Partners With Department of Defense on Deepfake Detection and Translation Tools, Receives Phase 1 SBIR Funding

Advanced deepfake detection at scale and multi-lingual translation are among the areas of focus for the partnership.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepMedia, a pioneer in creating and detecting synthetic media for dual-use commercial and defense purposes, announced today its selection as a receipt of two Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards. These federal contracts will lay the foundation to ensure the U.S. and its allies continue to strategically operate at the forefront of AI-assisted technologies, such as synthetically generated media while helping to weed out misinformation and serve national security needs through the United States Department of Defense (DoD).

With the amount of deepfake videos available online doubling year over year, the first contract will directly address the need for a scaled solution that can accurately triage and flag deepfake threats for the DoD at a pace of roughly ten thousand videos an hour. The second contract will focus on enabling synthetically driven universal translation, a pivotal aspect of allied relationships, and includes translating and dubbing DoD content in over 50 languages. “The quality, sophistication, and speed of deepfake creation today is making the content easier to access and harder to identify and keep up with,” said Rijul Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepMedia. “We’re proud to partner with the DoD to make our advanced and proprietary generative AI detection and translation tools available and scalable to strengthen global security and relations with our international allies.”

In addition to receiving these two new Phase 1 SBIR awards, DeepMedia was recently selected for a Phase 2 SBIR contract to assist in creating advanced deepfake detection tools for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and briefed several defense and intelligence communities on deepfake detection. “Today, there exists a dire need to find innovative new methods of detecting synthetic media and keep up with bad actors working just as quickly on detection dodging tools. As the ethical leaders working in generative AI today, we’re committed to ensuring the U.S. and its allies continue to have the most advanced detection and translation tools at their disposal,” said Emma Brown, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of DeepMedia.

Earlier this month, DeepMedia released DeepMedia DeepFake (DMDF) Faces V1, the first publicly-available dataset built to detect the next generation of advanced deepfakes—trained from the highest quality and most comprehensive range of images available. This dataset solves the major issues that plagued previous datasets, such as low-quality training data and a lack of diverse training sets. To support the release of the dataset as a proof point of its efficiency, DeepMedia launched a Twitter bot that can analyze videos on social media in real-time and provide a perspective on if the media is real or a deepfake. All users need to do is respond to a video on the platform and tag @DeepMedia_AI, and their bot will provide a response based on the dataset.

About DeepMedia

DeepMedia is a San Francisco-based synthetic media platform company that pioneers industry-leading generation and detection capabilities for dual-use commercial and defense purposes. The company is an expert in synthetically-manipulated audio/video (e.g., deepfakes) detection. DeepMedia offers ethical-only generation services such as its proprietary platform, DubSync, which is currently in production with the United Nations, film & TV production studios, and the biggest content-creators on YouTube to automatically translate and dub videos in 10+ languages. As a leader in the rapidly developing synthetic media space, DeepMedia aims to provide the Defense and Intelligence Communities with unparalleled access to technology and data to ensure that the United States and its allies remain dominant in all forms of synthetic generation and detection. For more information, please visit https://www.deepmedia.ai/.