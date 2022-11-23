Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,630 in the last 365 days.

Senator Street Distributes 3K+ Turkeys for Thanksgiving 

Senator Sharif Street

PHILADELPHIA, PA.November 23, 2022 – Senator Sharif Street recently hosted the 42nd Annual Street Family Turkey Drive and Giveaway in partnership with Nicetown CDC, delivering more than 3,000 Turkeys to over 200 organizations throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

“It is a blessing to be able to continue to serve at this level,” said Senator Street, “we look forward to this time of year because we know communities are in need. Closing the gap on food insecurity and making things a little easier for families during the holidays is its own reward. I’m thankful for partners like Nicetown CDC, One Day at A Time Recovery Services and many others that help make this possible.”

The Street Family Turkey Drive & Giveaway is a family tradition started by Philadelphia Mayor John Street in the eighties. The distribution marked Senator Street’s sixth as a sitting state senator and 22nd overall as the principal family member. Recipients included first responder families, state and locally elected officials, Clergy, Community leaders, law enforcement, recovery population, faith-based organizations, and recent survivors of gun violence.

This year’s Sponsors were: Nicetown Community Development Corporation, One Day at A Time Recovery Services, Aetna, Affectionate Reliable Care, Amerihealth Caritas, Comcast, Einstein Healthcare Network, Fulton Bank, Gateway Health, Highmark Wholecare, Independence Blue Cross, Laborers Union Local 57, LIU 332, Laborers District Council, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, Care Crew, North10, Roofers Local 30, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Philadelphia Technician Training Institute, Temple University, United Healthcare Community Plan, and Philly Office Retail.

 Happy Thanksgiving from the Street family to yours!

You just read:

Senator Street Distributes 3K+ Turkeys for Thanksgiving 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.