Senator Street Distributes 3K+ Turkeys for Thanksgiving 

PHILADELPHIA, PA. − November 23, 2022 – Senator Sharif Street recently hosted the 42nd Annual Street Family Turkey Drive and Giveaway in partnership with Nicetown CDC, delivering more than 3,000 Turkeys to over 200 organizations throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

“It is a blessing to be able to continue to serve at this level,” said Senator Street, “we look forward to this time of year because we know communities are in need. Closing the gap on food insecurity and making things a little easier for families during the holidays is its own reward. I’m thankful for partners like Nicetown CDC, One Day at A Time Recovery Services and many others that help make this possible.”

The Street Family Turkey Drive & Giveaway is a family tradition started by Philadelphia Mayor John Street in the eighties. The distribution marked Senator Street’s sixth as a sitting state senator and 22nd overall as the principal family member. Recipients included first responder families, state and locally elected officials, Clergy, Community leaders, law enforcement, recovery population, faith-based organizations, and recent survivors of gun violence.

This year’s Sponsors were: Nicetown Community Development Corporation, One Day at A Time Recovery Services, Aetna, Affectionate Reliable Care, Amerihealth Caritas, Comcast, Einstein Healthcare Network, Fulton Bank, Gateway Health, Highmark Wholecare, Independence Blue Cross, Laborers Union Local 57, LIU 332, Laborers District Council, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, Care Crew, North10, Roofers Local 30, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Philadelphia Technician Training Institute, Temple University, United Healthcare Community Plan, and Philly Office Retail.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Street family to yours!