Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,695 in the last 365 days.

OSC publishes updated fee structure for market participants

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced that, pending Ministerial approval, new fee rules will be in place for market participants effective April 3, 2023. Certain market participants that are the most active in Ontario's over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market will be subject to a new fee, while the vast majority of Ontario market participants will benefit from a reduction in certain fees.

The updated fee structure reflects the growth and complexity of capital market activities and the OSC's systemic risk-related mandate. The rule changes also consider burden reduction and fair allocation of costs across market segments.

Changes include a new participation fee totalling an estimated $13.5 million, primarily for large financial institutions that are responsible for the majority of OTC derivatives trading in Ontario. In addition, most existing payers will see an estimated $5.6 million reduction in cumulative annual fees. This reduction is due to lower participation fees and the elimination of several activity and late fees for small and medium-sized businesses.

The fee reductions are in addition to approximately $1.7 million in fee savings resulting from lower volumes of regulatory filings from policy-driven burden reduction initiatives. Some of the initiatives have already been implemented with more planned in the next few years.

The rule changes reflect revisions that were made to reduce potential regulatory burden and improve clarity – in response to feedback received in comment letters.

To read more about the amendments to OSC Rule 13-502 Fees, OSC Rule 13-503 (Commodity Futures Act) Fees, changes to their companion policies and related consequential amendments and changes, please visit the OSC website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/23/c6405.html

You just read:

OSC publishes updated fee structure for market participants

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.