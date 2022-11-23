SEC Publishes FY22-26 Strategic Plan

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released its Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026, outlining agency objectives to fight against fraud, maintain a robust and relevant regulatory framework, and sustain a skilled and diverse workforce to serve America’s investors and capital-raising entrepreneurs alike.

“Our capital markets touch all Americans’ lives, whether they’re saving for the future, borrowing for a mortgage, taking out an auto loan, or working for a company that raises money from the public,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “That’s why it is critical that the SEC continue to evolve and modernize our rulesets as technology, business models, and our markets change. Our Strategic Plan will help guide these efforts and advance our work to protect American families, keep pace with ever-changing times, and invest in our talented staff.”

The SEC's new Strategic Plan establishes three primary goals:

Protect the investing public against fraud, manipulation, and misconduct

Develop and implement a robust regulatory framework that keeps pace with evolving markets, business models, and technologies

Support a skilled workforce that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive and is fully equipped to advance agency objectives

The SEC’s Strategic Plan was published in accordance with the Government Performance and Results Modernization Act of 2010, which requires federal agencies to outline their missions, planned initiatives, and strategic goals for a four-year period.