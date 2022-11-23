Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Shower Facility (PLB 178)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for groups of people affected by homelessness, natural disasters, or other special situations to have access to showers to help avoid unsanitary conditions," said an inventor, from Bear, Del., "so I invented the MOBIL TRAILER SHOWER. My design would be readily adaptable to different situations where hot showers might be needed."

The invention provides a portable shower facility for the homeless or those suffering in emergencies like natural disasters. In doing so, it helps to maintain personal hygiene and wellness. It also could be utilized to serve those exposed to chemical spills. The invention features a portable and efficient design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for government agencies, chemical plants and factories, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

