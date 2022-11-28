Open-IX Association Rebrands as OIX
With new brand name, the company launches its new website
We feel that the organization has evolved to encompass a broader scope of supporting the proliferation of open access internet infrastructure.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OIX, a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association and Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) of American National Standards Institute (ANSI) today announces a rebrand of its company name, and launch of its new website and domain, OIX.org. Formerly known as “Open-IX,” the association formed in 2014 will now be operating under the name “OIX” to better reflect how the organization has grown and changed over the past eight years.
— Eli Scher
“We feel that the organization has evolved to encompass a broader scope of supporting the proliferation of open access internet infrastructure. We currently develop standards across specific areas of digital infrastructure (Edge DC, IXP, Metro Edge DC), all with the same guiding principles of fair access and non-discriminatory pricing. However, we believe there are countless other components of the infrastructure stack that would also benefit from open, consensus derived standards, and we hope the new “OIX” can be a place where these standards are developed and maintained. ” says Eli Scher, Chairman of OIX.
OIX is the leader in interconnection infrastructure standards, with three ANSI standards covering IXPs, metro edge data centers and far edge data centers of varying sizes and resiliency. OIX completed the creation of an Edge Standard last year and is currently exploring other standard possibilities. OIX is endeavoring to build a community around these best practices and encourages an open platform for sharing ideas and meeting the goals and needs of the interconnection community.
The new OIX website features a customer portal where entities interested in certifying can create an account, save applications to be edited later and update existing information. This new system will streamline the certification process and help to ensure a better user experience. Having an automated application process is something that OIX has been working towards and feels is of utmost importance. OIX is pleased to offer this to the community.
The new website also includes updates to the Interconnection Navigator. The Navigator has been a major draw to the site and in response to the user feedback that OIX received it has been made more user friendly. There are now prepopulated graphs to choose from as well as documentation on how to create custom graphs. These graphs are valuable in looking at how interconnection has grown throughout the world and also a useful prediction tool as to what areas may experience growth in the future.
Visit OIX’s new and improved website at https://www.oix.org/.
The volunteers that manage OIX represent broad and varying constituencies with the common goal of encouraging improved internet performance and resiliency through the development of standards. Sponsorship opportunities are available, more details can be found at: https://www.oix.org/about/become-a-sponsor/ or contact sponsorship@oix.org
Details relating to OIX-1 technical requirements for IXPs can be found at: https://www.oix.org/standards-and-certifications/ixp-oix-1-certification/
Details relating to OIX-2 technical requirements for data centers can be found at: https://www.oix.org/standards-and-certifications/dc-oix-2-certification/
Details relating to OIX-3 technical requirements for edge data centers can be found at: https://www.oix.org/standards-and-certifications/edge-oix-3-certification/
###
About OIX:
OIX is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity, and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts interconnection in fragmented markets.
