HOBI app opens the door to learn, discuss and teach interests/hobbies

HOBI was founded upon the dream to unite people sharing the same interests regardless of where they are in the world. The company launched the HOBI app, a social skill-sharing platform that makes it easier for users to learn, discuss, teach or connect with others bearing the same passions, interests, or hobbies. The app is available for Android and iOS devices in their respective stores.

It is a momentous day for the HOBI company, which marks its 2nd anniversary since it set out on a noble mission to change the way people connect in today’s ever-evolving digital world. From music to yoga or life at large, HOBI provides learning and teaching opportunities to people based on what they are good at or what spurs and excites their existence. It adds meaning and purpose, as far as skills, talents or hobbies go.

HOBI’s social skills sharing classes are administered in one of two ways. First, users can “discover classes near me” if learners most desire the opportunity to connect with tutors and other students in a highly interactive and intimate face-to-face environment. Alternatively, there are convenient online class options for learners separated by distance or time constraints.

Aside from being a platform where users can learn new skills or brush up on interests, HOBI also provides an opportunity for tutors who are good at social skills to teach and earn from their work. Moreover, users can explore events to discover new fads and join groups to discuss hobbies, passions, and all things related to their interests.

In a digital world filled with noise, the HOBI app helps users filter out what most excites them, providing a safe space where everyone’s met with their unique interests.

Key features:

Form interest groups: Users can join or create a group where like-minded users can discuss common passions

Interest-based classes: Learn new skills or grow your hobby or interest by taking online classes in various niche

Online & in-person classes: Students can learn from afar via online classes, or in-person as well

Explore events: Find out what hobbies are trending so you can get on the bandwagon

Prompt notifications: Receive reminders of upcoming events, or scheduled classes, among others

Teach your skills: Users can make money by sharing their expertise with beginners



Pricing and availability:

On the Google Play Store, the app falls under the Social category and is available for download at no cost. The app is also freely available on the Apple App Store in the Social Networking category.

About Company:

Based in Boston, MA, USA, HOBI is an app publisher with a passion for linking people with the same interest points or passion. It strives to ensure new skills learners see out their learning quest in a supportive environment.

