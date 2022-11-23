Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,700 in the last 365 days.

Complete Your Holiday Shopping with Rally House

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays quickly approach, Rally House wants to assure shoppers that they can count on this nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer for all their gifts this year. With a diverse assortment of holiday-themed products, sports gear, local apparel, and much more, customers will have no trouble finding the perfect present for every friend and family member - regardless of whether that loved one is a sports fan!

Rally House is eager to help everyone prepare for this special time of year by providing a stress-free holiday shopping experience and a full inventory of incredible gift ideas. "There's nowhere better to shop for holiday gifts than Rally House," describes VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "We are stocked with an abundance of amazing products to browse, plus customers can choose between a seamless digital shopping experience or having fun picking out gifts in person at one of our 140+ stores!"

Shoppers searching for sports-related gifts will want to browse the immense selection of sports apparel and accessories available at Rally House, including everything from NFL jerseys and MLB hats to college apparel and sports memorabilia. There are also numerous seasonal products and localized merch in stock, like snow globes, ornaments, regional candies, local apparel, and more. Additionally, customers can purchase gift bags to complete the package!

While some shoppers might prefer a quiet online shopping experience, others love the excitement of a busy store. Thankfully, www.rallyhouse.com is a breeze to navigate, with options to filter by league, team, department, and various other categories. The company also invites shoppers to visit one of the Rally House storefronts, where they'll find a spirit-filled staff delivering top-tier customer service.

Rally House recommends checking out resources like the blog on holiday shipping deadlines and the Rally House Holiday Buyer's Guide for a smooth holiday shopping journey. Plus, customers can follow the company on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the latest updates.

About Rally House 

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:
Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing Strategy
media@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complete-your-holiday-shopping-with-rally-house-301686411.html

SOURCE Rally House

You just read:

Complete Your Holiday Shopping with Rally House

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.