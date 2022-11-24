Artes Electronics company started cooperation with Klarna

Submit Release
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company Artes Electronics has started cooperation with the Klarna, which implies the purchase of goods with the help of interest-free installments for the buyer. Given the upcoming holiday season, as well as the importance of early diagnosis of skin cancer, this union should help a large number of people from the USA, Australia and Europe to purchase NOTA mole tracker for home examination of moles and spots on the skin.

It is worth noting that until the end of January 2023, Artes Electronics launched a weekend promotion - a device for $199 + a free subscription to the app forever. Add to this a breakdown into 4 interest-free payments from Klarn, and you get a reliable diagnosis of skin cancer for the price of a couple of Starbucks breakfasts per month.

To purchase a device through a Clarinet, you must specify the phrase "Buy with Klarna" in the "Address" field. The link to the payment by installments will automatically be sent to your email and SMS. After payment, the delivery will take 3-5 days for the USA and 7-20 days for the whole world.

