Artes Electronics company holds NOTA mole tracker sales every weekend
Using NOTA to examine moles is similar to using an electronic thermometer.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company Artes Electronics has launched an action every weekend until the end of January 2023, anyone will be able to buy a device for early diagnosis of skin cancer and melanoma at a reduced price of $199 + a free subscription to the app forever.
— Karina Kibo
Artes Electronics has developed a device that can detect the pathology of a mole in 20 seconds. The development is based on the impedance technology, which measures the resistance of skin cells under the action of an electrical pulse. Bioimpedance(aproved FDA) is often used in smart scales, which determine body composition by calculating the mass of muscle, fat and bone tissue, as well as fitness trackers, for counting calories. The developers went further and, improving the technology, directed its potential to the early diagnosis of skin cancer.
"When examining moles according to the ABCDE rule(where each letter means a change, for example, A-asymmetry, B-border, etc.) you can make a lot of mistakes and miss the moment of malignancy of the mole, - says the co-founder of the company Karina Kibo. - Using NOTA to examine moles is similar to using an electronic thermometer. The whole point is that a person can, literally, sitting at home on the couch, check a suspicious, in his opinion, mole and compare the results of past measurements with each other."
Engineering and scientific work was carried out for three years. During this time, "blind" studies were conducted, when the device measured the bioimpedance of the mole, and then the result was compared with the data of a histological study. A total of 2,959 nevi were measured, including 573 different types of skin cancer. The accuracy of the bioimpedance measurement in determining cancer was 91%, and the vast majority of them were melanomas at stages 0 and 1, when treatment is limited to surgical removal of a malignant mole.
"We have combined biophysics and artificial intelligence to make cancer diagnostics accessible," explained Vassiliy Zotov, CEO. - For the device to work, you only need a phone with an app and the Internet. But, even if you don't have an internet connection, all the data is saved in the app, and the results are immediately downloaded when the network appears. And this makes it possible to diagnose nevi during a business trip or travel."
It is worth adding that for an hour of active work, without recharging, NOTA is able to measure about 200 moles and one device can be used by the whole family. NOTA's measurements are safe, so it can monitor moles in children, the elderly, and pregnant women.
Until the end of January 2023, Artes Electronics is making a big discount on the device (199 instead of 320 dollars), so anyone can afford to buy NOTA for the diagnosis of nevi. The reason is that moles can most often degenerate into malignant formations due to regular exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation on the skin. And it is very important not to miss this moment. The promotional price for the device is comparable to the cost of a smartwatch or 10 cups of coffee from Starbucks. Payment is possible by card or paypal. NOTA is delivered to all countries of the world.
Ann Goldberg
Artes Electronics
+1 315-636-5213
info@arteselectronics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NOTA mole tracker - Early diagnosis of skin cancer at the price of a smart watch