Prime Energy Solar Named To Best Solar Companies in CT List
We’re building a strong solar company committed to building a more sustainable future for everyone.”MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. solar industry saw record solar and energy storage demand in 2021, despite concerns over supply chain interruptions and tariff investigations. In response to this demand, Prime Energy Company had one of its busiest years yet.
— Shawn Roby
CT Post noticed the company's installation success as being a top solar company near me and placed Prime Energy Solar on The Best Solar Companies in CT out of 138 companies in Connecticut.
CT Post, compiles the Best Solar Companies in CT list each year to honor the work of solar installers throughout Connecticut. Companies are selected by having a minimum of 35+ consumer reviews gathered from Google, Facebook, and Solar Reviews and a 4.7-star rating or higher. Reviews have been carefully inspected for red flags and complaint patterns.
CT Post, a leading Connecticut publication, relies on objective, third party data from industry regulatory agencies, professional associations, nonprofits, trade groups, member organizations to ensure each merchant or practitioner chosen holds the required certifications, permits, and credentials to meet industry standards. We also use these third parties to affirm each is in good standing with its industry’s governing body. Additionally, our team of professional curators comb through credible third-party sites trusted by and specific to each industry, social media pages and thousands of reviews each year to survey customer experience. In some cases, our Curators also visit the businesses. Our Curator’s Picks include only businesses and/or professionals who meet these standards and the criteria we establish for each content piece.
The utility-scale solar market puts up impressive installation numbers each year, but most workers in the industry are constructing projects in the commercial and residential markets, which continue to break records. More than 85 percent of the companies on the list primarily work in the residential and commercial sectors, and they all reported closing out the last year in a positive light.
“It’s always exciting to be recognized,” says Prime Energy Solar CEO Shawn Roby. “To achieve this honor, it starts with the hard work of our team members in the field and those directly supporting their daily efforts in the office. We are passionate and work tirelessly to deliver for our customers.”
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized as one of the Best Solar Companies in CT, and we congratulate all the other top companies as well,” says Roby. “The industry is on the verge of monumental growth. We are always trying to establish ourselves at the top of Best Solar Companies Near Me. 5”
