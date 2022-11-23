Read more about GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Forest Park

Forest Park, GA (November 23, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Forest Park, GA. The Forest Park Police Department (FPPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 22, 2022. One man was shot and injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 11:30 a.m., FPPD responded to a 911 call about a domestic incident in the 800 block of Warren Drive in Forest Park, GA. When officers arrived, they were told that Steven Bagwell, age 41, was inside the home and had been threatening his mother. An officer made contact with Bagwell, who refused to comply with the officer’s commands.

During the interaction, Bagwell wielded a sword and advanced on the officer inside the home. The officer deployed a taser at Bagwell. The officer exited the home and Bagwell barricaded himself inside. Bagwell announced he had a rifle and threatened officers. Bagwell retreated into the home before coming to the door with both a sword and a rifle. Officers continued to give commands to Bagwell, which Bagwell ignored prompting an officer to fire their weapon, hitting Bagwell. Bagwell was taken Grady hospital where he is being treated for injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, will then the case over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.