GT USA Wilmington Partners with Local School and Community Center to Celebrate Thanksgiving
We believe in giving back to our community, especially during these trying times, and we will continue to work with them year-round.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT USA Wilmington has, for the fifth year, delivered turkeys to a local school and community center prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
— Joe Cruise, CEO GT USA Wilmington
GT USA Wilmington employees, along with Port of Wilmington partners Ecolab and Diamond State Port Corporation, worked together to help deliver and distribute turkeys to the children, families and staff of Bancroft Elementary School in South Wilmington and to the Neighborhood House, a multi-purpose non-profit community center, which assists families in the Southbridge area of South Wilmington.
Three hundred turkeys were delivered to Bancroft Elementary Community Schools Site Coordinator, Angela Ringgold, one for each family and each school staff member and another one hundred to families at the Neighborhood House.
Joe Cruise, Chief Executive Officer at GT USA Wilmington said, “We believe in giving back to our community, especially during these trying times, and we will continue to work with them year-round. I would also like to thank all the GT USA staff, Ecolab and Diamond State Port Corporation, who have partnered once again to deliver these turkeys for the Thanksgiving Holiday.”
GT USA Wilmington continues its commitment to deliver operational excellence to its customers and other stakeholders at the Port of Wilmington. The Port is one of the United States’ primary gateways for fresh fruits and the first cargo in its 2022-2023 winter fruit season arrived on November 21st from Morocco.
The Port of Wilmington, which is Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, has worked hard during the past year to bring in new business to the Port. The work has paid off with an increase in the throughput of many types of cargoes. The Port remains uncongested with available berths, warehouse and terminal lay down space, and the capabilities to handle even more cargoes.
