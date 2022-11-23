Equator Proudly Announces The Release Of Its Top-Selling Single Bottle Chiller In Canada

Single Bottle Cooler

The highly-rated countertop appliance has rapidly become one of the company’s best selling beverage coolers in the U.S.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delivering one of the most quick and convenient ways to chill a single bottle or can, Canadian customers will now be able to purchase the best selling Equator Single Bottle Chiller. Affordable and perfect for use in dorms, tiny homes, studio apartments, RVs, and anywhere else where space is limited, this countertop appliance is a fantastic gift idea for the holiday season.

“Even some of the most compact beverage refrigerators are too large to fit into small spaces,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This is where the Equator Single Bottle Chiller makes a wonderful solution for quickly chilling wine bottles, canned beverages, soda bottles, and more. After seeing so much success with this product in the U.S., we’re thrilled to make it available to our customers in Canada.”

The WR 001 Single Bottle Chiller measures 9.5 x 5.3 x 8.3 (HxWxD in inches), making it easy to place on counters and tabletops. Once plugged in, the temperature can be set to cool between 41°F and 64°F using its touchpad controls and digital display. This unit is freestanding and utilizes a thermo-electric cooling system for the greatest level of efficiency.

While in-use, the flashing LED light means the bottle chiller is hard at work. Once the LED light stops flashing, the beverage is ready to drink. As an added bonus, this appliance is extremely quiet during the chilling process.

This One Bottle Cooler can be purchased in three colors — stainless, black, and red. It comes equipped with a multitude of other desirable features, including an RV connection cord, °C/°F selection, On/Standby Functionality, and a QR code that allows users to easily access the owner's manual, warranty info, and more.

Just in time for the holiday season, customers throughout Canada can now purchase this innovative appliance as a gift for that special someone. The WR 001 Single Bottle Chiller can now be purchased at $209 throughout Canada on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair and other popular appliance retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

