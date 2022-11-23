Dr. Z Holds Successful Book Event at the Miami Book Fair 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thriller and mystery author Dr. Z concluded a successful book launching event for his book 5 Years and Counting, at the Miami Book Fair 2022, on the 19th and 20th of November.
The team representing Dr. Z, the man who has seen it all in terms of aliens, was there at Miami Book Fair 2022 to feature his book titled 5 Years And Counting. They successfully concluded his book launching as visitors flocked to their stall, which was the biggest of all at the book fair, selling out all available copies. The team met and delightfully interacted with her supporters and new readers.
Among the notable visits were Sylvester Stallone and Paul W.S. Anderson, director of the all-time successful movie Resident Evil. They praised Dr. Z’s work and appreciated him for taking a courageous step in spreading awareness about the danger currently the world is facing. Many other celebrities, authors and known figures also paid a visit and had nothing but good words to say about Dr. Z’s work.
What is the book about?
The book is an exciting account of Dr. Z's encounter with aliens, as seen through his own eyes. The book is meant to serve as a warning to this generation of humans before aliens invade and how they are hiding in plain sight among us. Since he has been at the center of events, he is eager to share the truth with the public. The events described in this book challenge our most fundamental assumptions.
The length of time they have spent with this family, 5 Years and Counting, inspired the title of the book. Soon, the clock will reach its final stop. He tells everyone about the aliens he encounters every day—mysterious extraterrestrials that can't be seen but can be sensed when they're close by. He is looking forward to sharing his findings with the public in future events, especially in light of the recent escalation in reports of UFOs and other Unidentified Flying Phenomena (UFPs) from all over the globe. The family’s everyday and unusual meetings with the seven-and-a-half-foot tall Supreme Invisible Leader add credibility to their findings.
In reading the book, many people will learn the truth and be fascinated by it. As they continue down the rabbit hole, they will learn that things are not always as they appear. The experience of reading 5 Years and Counting is unlike any other.
Make sure to get your copy online from Amazon and Barnes and Noble!
Anti Matter Aliens Central
The team representing Dr. Z, the man who has seen it all in terms of aliens, was there at Miami Book Fair 2022 to feature his book titled 5 Years And Counting. They successfully concluded his book launching as visitors flocked to their stall, which was the biggest of all at the book fair, selling out all available copies. The team met and delightfully interacted with her supporters and new readers.
Among the notable visits were Sylvester Stallone and Paul W.S. Anderson, director of the all-time successful movie Resident Evil. They praised Dr. Z’s work and appreciated him for taking a courageous step in spreading awareness about the danger currently the world is facing. Many other celebrities, authors and known figures also paid a visit and had nothing but good words to say about Dr. Z’s work.
What is the book about?
The book is an exciting account of Dr. Z's encounter with aliens, as seen through his own eyes. The book is meant to serve as a warning to this generation of humans before aliens invade and how they are hiding in plain sight among us. Since he has been at the center of events, he is eager to share the truth with the public. The events described in this book challenge our most fundamental assumptions.
The length of time they have spent with this family, 5 Years and Counting, inspired the title of the book. Soon, the clock will reach its final stop. He tells everyone about the aliens he encounters every day—mysterious extraterrestrials that can't be seen but can be sensed when they're close by. He is looking forward to sharing his findings with the public in future events, especially in light of the recent escalation in reports of UFOs and other Unidentified Flying Phenomena (UFPs) from all over the globe. The family’s everyday and unusual meetings with the seven-and-a-half-foot tall Supreme Invisible Leader add credibility to their findings.
In reading the book, many people will learn the truth and be fascinated by it. As they continue down the rabbit hole, they will learn that things are not always as they appear. The experience of reading 5 Years and Counting is unlike any other.
Make sure to get your copy online from Amazon and Barnes and Noble!
Anti Matter Aliens Central
Woodbridge Publishers
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter