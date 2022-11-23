iRecomm's Ismail Amhed and JLL NY's Bob Knakal Focus on the Current and Future New York City Real Estate Market
Red Connect Event Draws Almost Three Hundred Commercial Real Estate ProsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iRecomm, a technology-focused real estate lending platform sponsored the RED CONNECT real estate networking event, which is dedicated to connecting, supporting, and promoting individuals and businesses in the commercial real estate industry. A night of conversation and cocktails was held Wednesday, November 16th, at the fashionable Elsie Rooftop, with iRecomm’s newly appointed CEO, Ismail Ahmed, and JLL’s Chairman, NY Investment Sales, Bob Knakal in an extremely informative question and answer session on the current state of the market.
“It was a great pleasure to join Bob Knakal at this exciting event. Bob brought his considerable knowledge and experience to the crowd in the Q and A which focused on the current market uncertainty and opportunities which will inevitably present themselves as we work through this period of inflation, rising interest rates, and an economy that needs to stabilize. We should be aware that investment opportunities will arise, and iRecomm will be there to assist investors with financing platforms as the market evolves,” said Ismail Ahmed.
The RED CONNECT Real Estate Networking Event brought together almost 300 professionals who are the “future of commercial real estate” for the opportunity to meet with industry leaders at the Elsie Rooftop in Midtown Manhattan. Some notable names in attendance included: David Zar of Zar properties, Edmond Berookhim of Moinian Group, Dennis Cieri of Eden Property Company, Ari Herrmann of Tessler Developments, Dan Choi of Logos Development, and Jeremy Bak of Kane Ventures.
Speakers Ismail Ahmed and Bob Knakal brought their impressive backgrounds to the stage. Ismail’s extensive banking resume prior to his role as CEO at iRECOMM has focused on significant sales and leadership roles at Citibank, Chase, Amalgamated, and HAB. He has extensive experience in creating business and sales structures within financial institutions. In addition to his banking experience, he has created and grown three financial services businesses throughout his career. Bob Knakal brings almost 40 years of experience in the Real Estate business, he was the former Chairman and Co-founder of Massey Knakal Realty Services, New York’s #1 building sales firm. Bob joined JLL in September of 2018 and has grown the company substantially in the years that have followed.
About iRecomm:
iRecomm is a technology-focused CRE lending platform that focuses on equality and efficiency. The company employs proprietary software that uses big data analytics and Ai to find efficiencies at every stage of the loan cycle. iRecomm has created a product that outperforms its competitors while also allowing users visibility to make informed decisions concerning their loans.
iRecomm currently serves brokers and lenders at various stages of the loan cycles and works directly with both borrowers and loan originators of any level covering all asset classes and loan products.
Alan J. Segan
A J Segan Consulting LLC
+1 917-886-9812
alan@ajseganconsulting.com