Attention HJ Sims Customers: Missed Bond Payments? Contact Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

The Law Firm of KlaymanToskes Investigates HJ Sims For Bond Offerings

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes announces their investigation of Herbert J. Sims & Co. Inc. (“HJ Sims”) for the sale of $2 billion of Reg D Bonds it sold to its customers. Importantly, HJ Sims executives owned and/or controlled most of the issuers. Investors that purchased any of the following bond offerings and experienced missed interest and/or principal payments are encouraged to contact the law firm of KlaymanToskes to discuss their legal options:

1. Sims Cathcart Funding - Status: Delinquent Default
2. Gryphon Finance I - Status: Delinquent Default
3. Hawkeye Village Finance I - Status: Delinquent Default
4. Tuscan Isle Holdings - Status: Active Default
5. Riverchase Funding - Status: Delinquent Default
6. HJSI Athena Portfolio Finance - Status: Delinquent Default
7. Tuscan Isle ChampionsGate Holdings - Status: Dissolved Default
8. Cypress Point Funding - Status: Delinquent Default
9. Poet's Walk Funding I - Status: Delinquent Default
10. Madison Funding I - Status: Delinquent Default

According to economic consulting firm SLCG’s November 2022 report, “Far from being an efficient way for operating companies to raise capital, the Reg D program at HJ Sims appears to have simply been a way for Sims executives to place large bets with their clients’ money, keeping any gains for themselves and shifting most of the losses onto its retail clients.”

Securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman comments, “Whether this information was properly disclosed or not, the sale of these bonds by HJ Sims to the public was not in the best interest of HJ Sims clientele. Therefore, HJ Sims can be held responsible in a FINRA claim.”

Former and current HJ Sims customers who lost money in Reg D offerings are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1 (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com to recover their investment losses.

About Us

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $250 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters for its clients. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Lawrence Klayman
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com

