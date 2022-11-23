Lillian Melendez Crowned Ms. USA World Universe
Melendez plans to use the platform to advocate for breast cancer awareness and testingUNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Lillian Melendez was crowned Ms. USA World Universe in New York. Her platform surrounds breast cancer awareness, prevention and support – an issue close to her heart. As the titleholder of the prestigious pageant, she plans to further develop her community service efforts.
The Ms. USA World Universe Corporation (MUWU) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds. MUWU provides women with an international platform to affect positive changes globally as inspirational leaders and role models.
The pageant's mission is to change the world through the platform, which Lillian plans to uphold during her reign. "It is an honor to earn this title and be able to speak up for breast cancer research, early detection, mastectomies and taking care of not just patients but their caretakers too," said Lillian, while explaining the role she will play as the new Ms. USA World Universe.
Melendez had a long journey from capturing the Ms. New Jersey USA World title to winning the 2022 Ms. USA World Universe title. Along the way, she has served her community and local breast cancer centers. During the pandemic, she found creative ways to support others by advocating and interacting with patients and caretakers on social media, care baskets, speeches and fundraisers. She was also able to serve her community by finding creative ways to support others during the pandemic. Lillian currently donates to goodwill; fundraises, serves canned goods and feeds the homeless; and reads to at-risk children.
As a published author and educator, Lillian believes that by putting in the hard work helps achieve results, as this win was the result of a lot of practice, dedication and hard work. She believes it was her commitment to her goal of winning the crown that led her to achieving it.
For more information, follow Lillian Melendez on Facebook and Instagram.
