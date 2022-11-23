Rob Murphy Shades Light on the True Face of Sports-Politics Through “Rotten to the Core”
EINPresswire.com/ -- A story of corruption in an attempt to secure the right to stage the 2018 soccer World Cup, Rob Murphy’s Rotten to the Core demonstrates the extreme lengths that countries will take to secure the right to stage prestigious sporting events like the World Cup and the Olympics. And how easy it is for people to be swayed by the offer of great riches and lose their moral compass.
When ask about his inspiration in writing the book, Murphy answers, “The decision by former US Attorney-General Loretta Lynch to seek prosecutions against several leading FIFA officials including their Secretary-General, convinced me that foul play may indeed have taken place to secure the right to stage the World Cup and that allegations of corruption were more than just sour grapes on the part of unsuccessful bidders.”
About the Author
A retired former UK government official, Rob Murphy was born in Wembley, North London in 1956 and was educated at Wallington County Grammar School for Boys and Hull University, where he obtained a degree in Politics. He worked in the UK civil service for over 40 years and currently lives in Sutton, South London. The author has maintained a keen interest in the political landscape in both the United Kingdom and other countries since studying for his degree. He has been particularly interested in the politics of devolution within the UK since the emergence of the Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru as a political force in the 1970s and the referendum on devolution in 1979 and 1997. The author's other interests include sport and, in particular, rugby union, aviation and rock music. He has written one other novel, Kingdom Come.
His previous promotional activities include a radio interview with Kate Delaney for America Tonight on 20 December 2021, two TV interviews with Suzanne Lynn on 16 February 2022 and 24 August 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p-fFcDmvsU&t=59s and TV interview with Logan Crawford on 4 October 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63ohb79x83c. If you want to know more about the author, you may visit his website http://www.robmurphyauthor.com/. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit Amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Rotten-Core-Rob-Murphy-ebook/dp/B07949JNBY/.
Luna Harrington
When ask about his inspiration in writing the book, Murphy answers, “The decision by former US Attorney-General Loretta Lynch to seek prosecutions against several leading FIFA officials including their Secretary-General, convinced me that foul play may indeed have taken place to secure the right to stage the World Cup and that allegations of corruption were more than just sour grapes on the part of unsuccessful bidders.”
About the Author
A retired former UK government official, Rob Murphy was born in Wembley, North London in 1956 and was educated at Wallington County Grammar School for Boys and Hull University, where he obtained a degree in Politics. He worked in the UK civil service for over 40 years and currently lives in Sutton, South London. The author has maintained a keen interest in the political landscape in both the United Kingdom and other countries since studying for his degree. He has been particularly interested in the politics of devolution within the UK since the emergence of the Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru as a political force in the 1970s and the referendum on devolution in 1979 and 1997. The author's other interests include sport and, in particular, rugby union, aviation and rock music. He has written one other novel, Kingdom Come.
His previous promotional activities include a radio interview with Kate Delaney for America Tonight on 20 December 2021, two TV interviews with Suzanne Lynn on 16 February 2022 and 24 August 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p-fFcDmvsU&t=59s and TV interview with Logan Crawford on 4 October 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63ohb79x83c. If you want to know more about the author, you may visit his website http://www.robmurphyauthor.com/. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit Amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Rotten-Core-Rob-Murphy-ebook/dp/B07949JNBY/.
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
"Rotten to the Core" by Rob Murphy