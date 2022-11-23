Interact wins BRONZE European Contact Centre & Customer Service Award 2022

Interact wins European Contact Centre Award 2022

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interact Contact Centres is delighted to announce that it has won a prestigious European Contact Centre & Customer Service Award 2022. Having won the BRONZE ‘Giving Something Back’ award for its tremendous work in supporting the community.

Interact’s team are thrilled to have been beaten off competition from many of the biggest brands across Europe and be recognised for making a significant impact to the lives of those who not only work for Interact but for the wider local community.

This category recognises the tremendous work that customer contact companies do in supporting others - including charitable work, national events, pro bono work and local community initiatives. The category also recognises those organisations that encourage and support their people to give something back.

Interact are delighted to have won a BRONZE Award, as well as being nominated as finalists in the Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year category. This year’s European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards saw 1,000s of contact centre leaders come together to celebrate the very best from across the European contact centre industry.

Michael Pollock, Group Managing Director - Interact, said: “We are passionate about building a business that is centred around community. I’m thrilled for our team to be recognised in this way, for the significant impact they make improving the lives of those who not only work for Interact but for our team’s family, friends and the wider local community.”

The awards have an excellent reputation for being some of the most prestigious across Europe. There is a rigorous judging process carried out by some of the very best European contact centre leaders.

About Interact Contact Centres:

Interact is a leading UK customer experience outsourcer, offering digital messaging & chat, sales, retention, customer service and loyalty programmes. Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with some of the world’s leading brands to deliver exceptional customer service and powerful sales channels. The Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond.

To learn more, visit us at https://www.interactcc.com.