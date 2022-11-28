Roessel Joy Technology hires Jamie Cosgrove as Assistant Vice President
Cosgrove will organize partnerships, provide sales leadership, and playa pivotal role in developing comprehensive business strategies.BOSTON, MA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roessel Joy Technology announces the hiring of Jamie Cosgrove as Assistant Vice President. Cosgrove will be responsible for establishing staffing partnerships, providing sales leadership, and playing a pivotal role in developing comprehensive business strategies.
Cosgrove brings with him 13 years of experience in Technology Talent Acquisition and People Operations. During his career, he has hired talent in almost every state in the U.S., Canada, the Philippines, the UK, Germany, and India. Working for and supporting organizations in various sectors, Cosgrove’s industry experience ranges from being a business owner to Financial Services, Investment Firms, Crypto Currency, Biotechnology, Retail, Software as a Service, and Research. Professional certifications include SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources), STA (Strategic Talent Acquisition), and LinkedIn Expert.
“We are very excited to welcome Jamie to our team at Roessel Joy. Technology and finance are becoming increasingly intertwined, and Roessel Joy is uniquely positioned to service both verticals with a commitment to excellence." - Chris Joy, Managing Partner
"Jamie joining Roessel Joy Technology comes at a critical time. Our services are focused on what is important to our clients. With his expertise we can now proudly offer technology talent solutions.” - Jonas Roessel, Managing Partner
