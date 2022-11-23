Submit Release
NEW HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS RETAILER OPENS IN MEREDITH, NH AND SHIPS ACROSS THE USA

Oral Health Guru

Quality Health Care Products for the Family

Shopping from home for innovative dental products is easy on this new website

Focused on items that are sustainable manufactured with natural ingredients, the selection is outstanding.”
— Oral Health Guru
MEREDITH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Health Guru is a fresh new addition to the online marketplace, and ready to send you specialty oral health items not easily found at the local market. Focusing on items that are sustainably manufactured with natural ingredients, the selection is outstanding.

Located in the Circle Dental Business Complex on Route 104 in Meredith, this company does not have a retail storefront, but instead fills orders placed on the website, www.oralhealthguru.com.

Whether shopping for your own needs, or perhaps those of a loved one living in a care facility, your oral health needs are covered. “In checking out your website I realized that I had absolutely no idea that there are so many oral healthcare products out there,” stated one local health care facility Administrator. Our US population is aging, and Oral Health Guru offers many solutions specific to this age group. Browse the wide selection of Dry Mouth remedies and Dental Implant Care tools. There is also a great selection of baby, toddler, child and adult products as well!

These products have been carefully selected for their quality and fit for purpose. From specialty toothbrushes to organic toothpaste and biodegradable floss to alcohol-free mouthwashes, there is a style and flavor for everyone.

Born from Paula Mercier’s desire to help others live naturally, and to offer curated and harder-to-find products, this website has been active since 2022. Items are in stock and ready for immediate fulfillment.

With the holidays upon us, our time is more precious than ever. Shopping online has become a useful timesaver. Supporting a small business makes sense for you and your community. Visit the website today! www.oralhealthguru.com
Follow them also on Facebook and Instagram, @oralhealthguru.

