SALT. Optics Launches Limited Edition AW22 Collaboration With Druthers NYC

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California premium eyewear brand SALT. Optics has launched its first AW22 collaboration with apparel brand Druthers NYC. The Druthers NYC x SALT. Optics collection offers a limited edition gift box retailing at $120 USD, featuring classic Druthers recycled melange crew socks and a ribbed beanie with the SALT Optics. logo.

Inspired by effortless beauty, sustainability, and quality, the collaboration between the two brands redesigns the Druthers staple yarn style with a unique and subtle twist. The collection is limited to 500 sets and arrives in a custom Druthers NYC x SALT. Optics branded FSC® recycled box. The collection is available only at the SALT. Optics store located at The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge at 4220 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Suite #104, Studio City, CA 91604 and online at druthersnyc.com.

About SALT. Optics

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, SALT. Optics was founded in 2006 by David Rose, Taylor Whisenand and Ron Smith. Influenced by the California coast, the premium eyewear brand draws inspiration from the sea, air, land and timeline connection of these natural elements. Each pair of lenses is crafted in Japan using high-quality materials, from premium acetate to Japanese aerospace-grade titanium. SALT. Optics is available to shop online at saltoptics.com and in-store.

About Druthers NYC

Launched in 2014 by Adam Gianotti, Druthers NYC is a fashion label leading in sustainability. Offering a range of responsibly made garments and accessories, Druthers NYC creates timeless designs while pushing the supply chain toward environmental sustainability. Druthers is committed to helping the planet outside the scope of manufacturing and consumption practices by supporting sustainable facilities and groups who support recycling and global clean-up efforts. Shop Druthers NYC at druthersnyc.com.

Contact Information:

Kendra Hettig

kendra@pull-pr.com



