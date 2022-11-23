At 5.1% CAGR, US House Call Market Size Worth US$470 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising population can in turn help the US House Call Market to cater to various chronic illnesses.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US House Call Market had contributed a market value equivalent to $470 Million in the year 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The demand for the house call market has seen an exponential leap in the last decade, and primarily in the last year owing to the pandemic. Cost-Efficiency and accessibility are one of the two key drivers for this industry. Preventive Care, a practice by which the doctor tries to “prevent” any serious development or prevention of any disease is one of the most demanding aspects of this industry. House Call registered doctors can even assist in rehabilitation therapy for any patient recovering from a chronic illness, to get their life back on track. Pain Management amongst the geriatric population is yet another house call practice that has been gaining momentum. House Call Services has also had a strong share in providing hospice care to terminally ill patients, to service the patients to live as comfortably as possible. An increase in the ER Cases has made the government proactive in providing transformative in-house services, at an affordable rate, with facilities of reimbursements at patients’ disposal. The following factors would help in driving the US House Call industry at an optimistic pace.

Key Takeaways

US Government initiatives to facilitate in-house medical care services will help the industry to grow ahead.

House Call services gained momentum, as hospitals have been dealing with patients infected with COVID-19, thereby creating an enormous demand for the regular patients requiring in house health check-ups.

Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats report will be generated and provided in our premium report.

Preference for treatment in hospitals rather than house care can hamper the growth of this industry.

Segmental Analysis:

US House Cal Market Segment Analysis- By Services: The US House Call Market is bifurcated into five segments based on service namely- Primary care, Urgent Care, Chronic Care Management, Preventive Care and Mobile Clinical Testing. Primary Care as a constituent dominated the market in the year 2020. Primary Care entails all the services that a patient might get in the hospital or a doctor’s clinic. The whole purpose of the primary care segment focuses on providing a customer/patient-centric approach rather than a doctor/hospital-centric approach. The demand for the segment gained momentum and popularity after the introduction of various government initiatives such as “Independence at Home Demonstration”. The following program will serve the patients on different levels for one- the services would be provided at patients’ home- that will allow the doctor to provide practices focussed on the living environment. Lastly, the programme would provide customizations to the patients needs and requirements. The following characteristics of the program have led to an increase in the number of US House call primary care segments. The demand for Chronic Care Management is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

US House Call Market Segment Analysis- By End User: Geriatric, Children and Adults are the subcategories for the segment of End Users in US house call markets. The demand from the former, which is Geriatric, dominated the market in the year 2020. The rising demand from this subcategory is owed to an increase in population. The population boom in the 65+ category is bestowed due to lower birth rates and better medical infrastructure. Albeit said the longevity of the life expectancy comes served with chronic illnesses of various kinds. The geriatric users would contribute to growing at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the US House Call Industry are -

1. Urgent Med House Calls.

2. House Call Doctor Los Angeles.

3. House call Doctors Medical Group.

4. Doctor On Demand Inc.

5. Resurgia Health Solutions LLC.

