Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Vegan Baking Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Vegan Baking Ingredients Global Market Report 2022”, the vegan baking ingredients market share is predicted to reach a value of $1.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The vegan baking ingredients market size is expected to grow to $2.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growing health awareness and changing food preference is expected to propel the growth of the vegan baking ingredients market going forward.

The Vegan Baking Ingredients Market Key Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the vegan baking ingredients market. Major companies operating in the vegan baking ingredients market are coming up with new and innovative innovations to serve their customers. For instance, in March 2020, Chloe’s, a US-based company operating in vegan food ingredients launched its new line of frozen non-dairy desserts named Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops, which is the first of its kind in the market. These new pops are made with clean-label ingredients that are dairy-free, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, and gluten-free and have various environmental benefits. These first-to-market oat milk pops are available currently in three unique flavors.

Overview Of The Vegan Baking Ingredients Market

The vegan baking ingredients market consists of the sale of vegan baking ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for baking various products that are good alternatives for artificial and processed ingredients and foods usually used in the baking industry. Vegan baking ingredients are components that do not contain any by-products or products derived from animals. Some of those products are apple cider vinegar, barley malt, and buckwheat flour.

Vegan Baking Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Starch, Raising Agent, Emulsifier, Baking Powder and Mixes, Vegetable Oil, Colors and Flavors, Enzymes

· By Nature: Conventional Vegan Baking Ingredients, Organic Vegan Baking Ingredients

· By Application: Cakes and Pastries, Biscuits and Cookies, Bread and Buns

· By Geography: The global vegan baking ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion EMEA, Döhler, Lallemand Baking, Bakels Group, Cargill Incorporated

Vegan Baking Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides vegan baking ingredients market forecast and in-depth vegan baking ingredients global market research. The market report analyzes vegan baking ingredients global market size, vegan baking ingredients global market growth drivers, vegan baking ingredients global market segments, vegan baking ingredients global market trends, vegan baking ingredients global market major players, vegan baking ingredients global market growth across geographies, and vegan baking ingredients global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The vegan baking ingredients global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

