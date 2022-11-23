Prolockrepair.com Offers Comprehensive Electronic Lock Repair And Maintenance Service to Hotel And Motel Business Owners

The company expertizes in the repair and maintenance of electronic locks used in hotel and motel doors manufactured by leading companies in the industry

LIVINGSTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolockrepair.com, a company that supplies and repairs high-security, electronic door locks, has recently offered a comprehensive electronic lock repair and maintenance service to hotel and motel owners facing issues with their security system. The company deals and specializes on locks made by top manufacturers including Onity, Kaba Ilco, and Vingcard, and provides competent solutions to all types of lock related problems whether they are mechanical, programming, or misconfiguration issues.Electronic door locks are critical for protecting the privacy and security of hotel guests, and since these are two very sensitive and critical factors, owners want to eliminate any risk of breaching them by ensuring their security systems, particularly their electronic hotel locks are fully functional and reliable. Malfunctioning or failing locks invite risk of incidents that can badly hurt their reputation and jeopardize their business. As a result hotels and motels maintain an absolutely high standard when it comes to door lock maintenance.But even with their effort, hotel and motel business owners often struggle to find neither the expertise for repair and maintenance nor the inventory for parts and replace to fully meet the standards they wish to maintain. Prolockrepair.com fills this void, providing competent repair and maintenance service along with an exhaustive inventory of new and replacement parts. All their repairs meet industry performance standards and come with a guarantee for 30 days.Prolockrepair.com also provides multiple other services in addition to repair and maintenance. It buys and salvages parts from business owners who have replaced or upgraded their lock system, and it also procures them from elsewhere. This makes the company one of the most reliable dealers of high-end electronic locks and spare parts made by top manufacturers such as Kaba hotel door locks Speaking about the transition to the electronic lock industry, the company’s owner said, “ We started as a commercial, residential, and industrial licensed building contractor. After years of installing electronic locks and access controls in newly constructed hotels for the major lock manufacturers [Onity, Kaba Ilco, Vingcard]. Experior Builders started receiving an overwhelming request for tech support, service, repairs, and installations from hotels all across the country. This is when we became Prolockrepair.com from Experior Builders. We specialize in providing the hotel and motel industry with parts, services, repairs, and locks when owners look for some alternatives without going back to the manufacturer.About Prolockrepair.com: Prolockrepair.com is a Livingston based company that deals in the repair, servicing, selling, and buying of hotel and motel electronic locks made by top manufacturers.