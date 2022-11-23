Challenge the CIOs will face in 2023 amid layoffs - Maintaining the right mix of skills and talent
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, one of the challenges the CIOs will face is ensuring that their organizations have the right mix of skills and talent to implement and manage. Investing continuously in finding new talent is challenging, and keeping new talent is even more difficult-especially from a financial standpoint and when the enterprises are facing dipped revenues or in a situation where there is dry funding.
Hiring and firing or initiating rounds of layoffs will for sure negatively impact the culture of a company and morale, the role of the CIO is changing as the business landscape changes. CIOs must now be able to think outside the box and be comfortable with change. They need to be able to lead and inspire their teams to embrace new technologies and newer ways of working. They also need to be excellent communicators, able to clearly articulate the vision for the organization's digital future and sell it to both internal and external stakeholders.
With these new demands placed on them, CIOs will need to look for alternatives to find ways to attract and retain newer talent.
There are a few key ways that CIOs can meet this challenge. First, they need to have a clear understanding of the business goals and objectives. They need to know what the company needs and wants to achieve. Second, they need to put together a team that is dedicated to meeting these goals and maintaining high morale. The team needs to be able to work quickly and efficiently while maintaining high morale amid these layoffs. By taking these steps, CIOs will be better prepared to face the challenge of speed. They will be able to deliver faster results and respond quickly to changes in the market.
The power of team augmentation
The team augmentation services from agencies like HumCommerce presents a unique opportunity for CIOs. It has the potential to dramatically reduce costs and increase efficiency. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to this challenge, and CIOs will need to carefully consider their specific needs and objectives before making the move to the team augmentation model. However, some general best practices can help guide the way.
First, CIOs when considering a staff augmentation partner, prioritize studying the company's reputation and experience in your domain.
Second, they should be extra careful when vetting the contractors i.e. the developers, interview every developer, engage with them as if it's hiring a full-time employee for the organization and the most important thing is both the vendor and contractors are in sync with the company's culture.
Finally, have a well-drafted contract capturing ramp up and scale down provisions and associated costs. This will ensure that most of the investment in terms of time and the dollar incurred is utilized well and the agency can add true value to the partner company.
