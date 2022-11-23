Global Industrial Alcohol Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the industrial alcohol market is expected to grow from $131.13 billion in 2021 to $145.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The industrial alcohol global market is expected to reach $207.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The increasing demand for biofuels among end-users is significantly contributing to the growth of the industrial alcohol market going forward.

Industrial Alcohol Market Trends

Product advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the industrial alcohol global market. Major companies operating in the industrial alcohol sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Industrial Alcohol Market Overview

The industrial alcohol global market consists of sales of industrial alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the production of vaccinations, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics. Industrial alcohol is a kind of alcohol that is utilized in industrial applications. Ethanol is the most frequent form of industrial alcohol. Adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, explosives, inks, and hand creams are all made with this alcohol.

Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Type: Isopropyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol

By Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels

By Processing Method: Fermentation, Synthetic

By Application: Fuel, Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Food Ingredients

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Cargill Incorporated U.S, Cristalco, Raizen Energia, MGP INGREDIENTS, Green plains Inc, Sigma-aldrich, Grain Millers Inc., The Andersons Inc, BASF, Royal Dutch shell plc, Exxon mobil corporation, Univar Solutions, and BIRLA SUGAR.

