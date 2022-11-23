Insights Into The Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the medical image analysis software market is expected to grow from $2.87 billion in 2021 to $3.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The medical image analysis software global market is expected to grow to $4.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the medical image analysis software market going forward.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical image analysis software market. Major companies operating in the medical image analysis software global market are focused on developing technologically advanced software solutions to strengthen their market position.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Overview

The medical image analysis software global market consists of the sales of medical image analysis software by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enhance the efficiency of the chosen medical treatment by examining, training, storing, and exchanging medical data. It can be used in medical image analysis in two dimensions and three dimensions. Medical image analysis software allows for the quantitative analysis and display of medical images from a variety of modalities, including PET, MRI, CT, and microscopy. Researchers at remote sites (through the internet) can readily share research data and analyses using medical image processing, analysis, and visualization's standard user interface and analysis tools, boosting their ability to research, diagnose, monitor, and treat medical illnesses.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Integrated Software, Standalone Software

By Image Type: 2D Image, 3D Image, 4D Image

By Modality: Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging, X-ray Imaging, MRI, Other Modalities

By Application: Orthopedics, Dental Application, Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mammography, Other Applications

By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Center, Other End Users

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AGFA Healthcare, AQUILAB, Carestream Health Inc, Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Image Analysis Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Merge Healthcare Inc, MIM Software Inc, Mirada Medical Limited, Philips Healthcare, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xinapse Systems Ltd.

