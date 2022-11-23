Global Healthcare Distribution Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026
The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Distribution Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Distribution Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the healthcare distribution market is expected to grow from $915.65 billion in 2021 to $1001.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare distribution market growth is expected to grow to $1334.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.
The rise of the medical device industry is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare distribution market going forward.
Healthcare Distribution Market Trends
Technological advancement has emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the healthcare distribution market. Major companies operating in the healthcare distribution sector are focused on technological advancements to reinforce their position and meet consumer demand.
Healthcare Distribution Market Overview
The healthcare distribution global market consists of sales of healthcare products and related services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for distributing drugs, medical equipment, and other products. Healthcare distribution refers to the distribution of supplies to healthcare facilities. It also includes secure and efficient provision of medication to the patients at the precise time and in a cost-effective manner.
Healthcare Distribution Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
By Type: Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Medical Device Distribution Services
By End User: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other End-Users
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Morris and Dickson Co. LLC, KeySource Medical Inc., Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Smith Drug Company, FFF Enterprises Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Mutual Drug, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Medline Industries LP, PHOENIX Group, CuraScript SD, Dakota Drug Inc., TTK Healthcare, Systems Private Limited, and Alliance Healthcare UK.
Healthcare Distribution Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth healthcare distribution market research. The market report gives healthcare distribution market analysis, healthcare distribution market size, healthcare distribution industry segments, healthcare distribution global market growth drivers, healthcare distribution global market growth across geographies, and healthcare distribution global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
