Global Semi Trailer Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Semi-Trailer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Semi Trailer Global Market Report 2022”, the semi trailer market is predicted to reach a value of $26.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The semi-trailer market is expected to grow to $36.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The rising urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the semi-trailer market going forward.

Key Trends In The Semi Trailer Market

The increased demand for trailer technology advancement is a key trend in the semi-trailer market. Major companies operating in the semi-trailer market are coming up with new technologies for trailers to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2020, WABCO, a US-based vehicle control systems provider for semi-trailers, and related heavy vehicles, and Sioen Industries, a Belgium-based company manufacturing chemicals and processing technical textiles launched an innovative and connected technology to prevent theft in trailer cargo named the Detector Solution. Sioen has upgraded its dynatex protector technology powered by WABCO’s advanced fleet management solutions for triggering the alarm for the tarpaulin and for enabling live monitoring and management of trailer access. This combination of technologies controls trailer breaches in real-time.

Overview Of The Semi Trailer Market

The semi-trailer market consists sale of semi-trailer services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for transporting a large number of goods. A semi-trailer refers to a freight trailer without a front axle that when attached is supported at its forward end by the fifth wheel device of the truck tractor.

Semi Trailer Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers, Other Types

• By Length: Up To 45 Feet, Above 45 Feet

• By End-Use: Heavy Industry, FMCG, Chemical, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Logistics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global semi trailer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC, Krone GmbH & Co. KG, Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG, Pitts Trailers, Utility Trailer Manufacturing

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Semi Trailer Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides semi trailer market outlook, semi trailer market analysis and in-depth semi trailer market research. The market report analyzes semi trailer market size, semi trailer global market growth drivers, semi trailer global market segments, semi trailer global market major players, semi trailer market growth across geographies, and semi trailer market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The semi trailer market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

