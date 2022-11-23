Global IoT In Utilities Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

IoT In Utilities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s IoT In Utilities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "IoT In Utilities Global Market Report 2022”, the IoT in utilities market share is predicted to reach a value of $43.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The IoT in the utilities market is expected to reach $69.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. The increasing demand for digitization is expected to propel the IoT in the utility market growth going forward.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of IoT in utilities market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7328&type=smp

Key Trends In The IoT In Utilities Market

Integration of new technologies has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT in the utility market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on integrating new technologies to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in March 2022, according to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), a Dubai-based utility firm launched a 6U nanosatellite with customized high-resolution image sensing technology specifically designed to communicate with its IoT terminals. They are mainly designed to be used in energy and water networks and will be deployed to detect thermal fingerprints in excessive voltage transmission lines, substations, homes, and solar power stations.

Overview Of The IoT In Utilities Market

The IoT in the utility market consists of the sales of IoT services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for creating powerful connected networks of data flows among distributed energy resources (DERs), in-home devices, and nano/microgrids. The IoT in utilities is the concept for developing advanced solutions that improve productivity and accuracy, solve critical problems, and improve real-time decision-making. It is used to reduce emissions, distribute energy resources, accommodate the integration of renewables, and improve reliability and efficiency.

Learn more on the global IoT in utilities market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-utilities-global-market-report

IoT In Utilities Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Platform, Solutions, Services, Other Components

• By Technology: Sensors, RFID, Connectivity Technology

• By Application: Electricity Grid Management, Gas Management, Water and Waste Management, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global IoT in utilities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verizon Communications, Cisco Systems Inc, Vodafone Group, Telit, Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies, Trimble Inc

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

IoT In Utilities Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth IoT in utilities market research. The market report analyzes IoT in utilities market size, IoT in utilities global market growth drivers, IoT in utilities global market segments, IoT in utilities market major players, iot in utilities global market trends, IoT in utilities market growth across geographies, and IoT in utilities market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The IoT in utilities market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

IoT Security Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-security-global-market-report

IoT Testing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-testing-global-market-report

IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-connectivity-management-platform-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC