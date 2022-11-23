Dallas Rhinoplasty Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, to Host the Landmark 40th Anniversary Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, is pleased to announce that registration for the 40th annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is now open.

The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting continues to be an important educational venue for surgeons who want to learn and truly master rhinoplasty surgery.” — Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas rhinoplasty surgeon and global nasal expert, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, will be hosting the 40th annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting. This annual conference, which is attended by rhinoplasty experts from around the world, will take place March 10-12, 2023. This year's meeting will cover the new and innovative techniques and technology of both preservation and precision rhinoplasty in addition to covering a wide range of topics from the fundamentals of nasal anatomy to complex surgical procedures and detailed analysis of revision rhinoplasty cases. A special key note lecture will be held to honor the founder of the Dallas Rhinoplasty meeting - Dr. Jack P Gunter.

This meeting is also highlighted by one the largest fresh cadaver dissection workshops after the lectures and discussion panels with video review. This unique format and anatomy lab have been a true hallmark and key component of the meeting that has trained over 20,000 plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeon and otolaryngologists globally. This year’s emphasis will continue to expand upon the technical refinements in preservation rhinoplasty.

Over its 40 year history, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has become the key international event for surgeons worldwide as a unique educational venue for sharing the latest techniques and advancements in rhinoplasty. The meeting has brought about crucial shifts in the field such as the widespread adoption of the "open approach," which is now considered the primary method for performing rhinoplasty surgery today. The meeting also inspired the textbook "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters," now it is 3rd edition, edited by Drs. Rohrich, Adams, and Ahmad and is used as the rhinoplasty textbook in plastic surgery educational programs internationally. The book and meeting are both dedicated to founder - Dr. Jack P. Gunter.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is a hands-on global meeting where participants can see, learn, and perform rhinoplasty alongside leading rhinoplasty experts that have pioneered modern rhinoplasty techniques," explains Dr. Rohrich, the meeting's Chairman. "The meeting is significant in that many renowned rhinoplasty surgeons gather together and discussions focus on what works to provide the best, optimal, long term results."

Over the past four decades, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has trained over 20,000 plastic surgeons and otolaryngologists.

Topics to be covered in this year's meeting include both finesse technique in precision and preservation rhinoplasty, tip shaping and finesse, lateral wall and alar rim analysis, advanced septal surgery, and advances in revision rhinoplasty, among many others.

"Rhinoplasty truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master." says Dr. Rohrich. "It is one of the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery, but also one of the most rewarding."

Those interested in attending can register at https://dallasrhinoplastyandcosmeticmeeting.com/



About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 and 2022. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) past Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

