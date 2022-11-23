RECARO Gaming: Flexible and efficient with Business Central Online and TSO-DATA
With the TSO-DATA WebConnector for Business Central, the direct connection of the ERP system to the international web shops of RECARO Gaming could be realised.
RECARO Gaming relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Online and connects its online shops and marketplaces with the TSO-DATA WebConnector.
The connection of the ERP system directly with our webshops, marketplaces and logistics service providers ensures a high level of satisfaction among our customers.”OSNABRUECK, GERMANY, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seating specialist RECARO Gaming relies on the enterprise solution Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Online from the cloud and connects its international online shops and well-known marketplaces with the TSO-DATA WebConnector.
— Benjamin Dürr, IT-Manager, RECARO Gaming GmbH & Co. KG
RECARO Gaming is the youngest subsidiary of the RECARO Group based in Stuttgart. What initially began in 2016 as an innovation project in which start-up founders from the gaming scene and RECARO cooperated quickly developed into a new business field for the brand.
With RECARO, an established seat expert is active in the gaming and eSports scene for the first time. RECARO products have since been the benchmark in many areas - in the air in aircraft, on the ground for racing athletes, safely on the road with children and, since 2019, also for gamers and in the home office.
RECARO puts people at the centre - and helps them to achieve peak performance. "If you sit well, you drive better". True to this motto, the first RECARO sports seat revolutionised automotive seating in 1965. Since then, RECARO products have always been "First Of Its Kind" and are the benchmark in many areas: The first motorsport shells, lightweight and particularly comfortable aircraft seats, the first swivelling child seat or even the lightest retrofit seat for sporty cars all come from the brand. In the sectors in which the brand is active, it is all about enjoying competition, innovative technologies and the best solution for the respective area of application. Users who are always on the lookout for optimisation and seek the best equipment for this purpose have also always been familiar with RECARO.
Growth and flexible scaling
To support and enable the dynamic development of the company with lean processes, RECARO Gaming was looking for a standardised and, if necessary, easily adaptable business solution to enable rapid growth and entry into further markets on a solid basis. The requirements for internationalisation and the increasing number of users had to be scaled in the system at short notice and without a great deal of training. It was also important that different sales channels, e.g. webshop, specialised trade and marketplaces could be connected easily and quickly.
"With a concept specifically designed for dynamic and international growth with the Business Central enterprise solution, RECARO Gaming is optimally equipped for the future. TSO-DATA's vast experience was of great benefit to us, especially in this area. The connection of the ERP system directly with our webshops, marketplaces and logistics service providers makes our colleagues' daily work easier and at the same time ensures a high level of satisfaction among our customers."
Benjamin Dürr, IT-Manager, RECARO Gaming GmbH & Co. KG
ERP solution from the cloud
With these objectives in mind, RECARO Gaming went in search of a competent IT partner and found one in the business system house TSO-DATA. The e-commerce and cloud experience, the fast and flexible approach of the IT experts were convincing. After initial discussions, TSO-DATA developed a basic concept in online workshops that provided for an agile approach to implementation, which meant that the first areas of the new ERP solution could be used productively after a very short time.
The ERP system Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Online, which is provided as Software as a Service (SaaS) from the Microsoft Cloud, was used as the basis for the company solution.
For RECARO, it was important to focus on lean processes and the solid foundation for agile growth during the ERP implementation. The advantages of the online version and Microsoft's high standards of data security and data protection were important plus points, which is why RECARO Gaming decided to take the step into the cloud.
Connection to webshop and marketplaces
Based on the ERP implementation with the areas of financial accounting, purchasing, sales and the connection of various logistics service providers for warehousing and goods dispatch, future controlling with quick access to the figures with the business intelligence solution Microsoft Power BI is also prepared.
In addition, the direct connection to the currently existing online shops for Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Hong Kong could also be implemented with TSO-DATA's WebConnector solution for Business Central. In addition, the B2C marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay were also connected. Thanks to the automated order retrieval from the sales channels, the order creation in the ERP, the logistics transfer and the downstream delivery notification, nothing stands in the way of further growth.
The advantages of a cloud platform
With Dynamics 365 Business Central Online (also SaaS/Software-as-a-Service), the solution with the full range of functions is provided by Microsoft in the cloud and offered to the customer in the form of a service that is billed monthly. The rental model is particularly interesting for companies that need a quick solution without IT infrastructure, rely on proven best practices in standard processes and want to avoid high initial investments in licences and customisations. Extensions from AppSource enable the individual expansion of the solution.
As a Microsoft partner, TSO-DATA has been implementing successful national and international projects based on Microsoft ERP for more than 25 years. With the project methodology developed in-house, rapid project implementation and completion is guaranteed.
