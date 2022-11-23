Rice Market Report 2022: Global Size, Growth (CAGR 2.90%), Share, Price, Outlook, Trends, Top Companies, Forecast 2027

Global Rice Market

By IMARC Group, the global rice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.90% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Rice Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global rice market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global rice market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.90% during 2022-2027. Rice represents a starchy grain or seed of annual marsh grass known as Oryza sativa, mostly cultivated in warm climates. It is available in numerous product types, including red rice, arborio rice, black rice, grain fragrance rice, brown rice, Rosematta rice, parboiled rice, sushi rice, etc. These rice variants act as an important source of dietary fiber, carbohydrate, and protein and are highly effective in reducing blood glucose and insulin levels, treating heart disorders, preventing gastric cancers and type 2 diabetes, etc. They are gluten-free that prove beneficial for people suffering from non-coeliac gluten sensitivity or coeliac disease. Consequently, rice-based meals are extensively preferred by consumers across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-market/requestsample

Rice Market Trends:

The elevating usage of rice in the food and beverage (F&B) segment to prepare dishes of several cuisines and the launch of various favorable policies by the government bodies aimed at promoting major domestic rice production industries are primarily driving the rice market. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences toward healthy eating habits to reduce the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of new brown rice brands by leading market players who are making renewed efforts to attract health-conscious people and the increasing requirement for ready-to-cook product categories are also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the rising innovations in planting and cultivation technologies to produce higher crop yields as compared to traditional methods are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumption of rice in countries wherein it is not a staple food and the escalating product availability through online and offline distribution channels are expected to propel the rice market over the forecasted period.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC (AB InBev)

• Bunge Limited

• California Family Foods

• Cargill Incorporated

• Farmers' Rice Cooperative

• ITC Limited

• KRBL Limited

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

• LT Foods Ltd.

• Riceland Foods Inc.

• Riviana Foods Inc. (Ebro Foods S.A.)

• Tamaki Rice Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular

• Aromatic

Breakup by Type:

• Red Rice

• Arborio Rice

• Black Rice

• Grain Fragrance Rice

• Brown Rice

• Rosematta Rice

• Grain Parboiled Rice

• Sushi Rice

• Others

Breakup by Grain Size:

• Long Grain

• Medium Grain

• Short Grain

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Read Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Shrimp Market Report

• Antibiotics Market Report

• India Biofertilizer Market Report: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/india-biofertilizer-market-20222027-overview-analysis-growth-rate-top-companies-share-size-and-report_603746.html

• India Flavors Market Report: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/india-flavors-market-20222027-overview-analysis-growth-rate-top-companies-share-size-and-report_603748.html

• India Extruded Snack Food Market Report: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/india-extruded-snack-food-market-20222027-overview-analysis-growth-rate-top-companies-share-size-and-report_603750.html

• India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Report: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/india-reusable-sanitary-napkin-market-20222027-demand-price-analysis-growth-top-companies-share-size-and-report_603752.html

• Visual Effects (VFX) Market Report: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/visual-effects-vfx-market-20222027-global-size-industry-growth-trends-statistics-top-companies-share-and-report_604121.html

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.