India Water Softener Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Growing awareness of consumers regarding negative health impacts of hard water is driving the market growth India Water Softener Market

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA , INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the India Water Softener Market size is forecast to reach $971.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Hard water is often associated with the concentration of salts and minerals that usually comes from the regional water supply. It negatively impacts health and functioning of household chores like cleaning, dish-washing, and laundering. The increase in consumption of water across the globe is the major factor that drives the growth of the global water softeners market. In addition, progressive growth in industrial activities coupled with the global population is likely to bolster the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Water Softeners is prevalent in India because the concentration of hard water is very obvious irrespective of urban, sub-urban and rural areas.

2. Growing awareness of consumers regarding negative health impacts of hard water is likely to aid the market growth of the India Water Softener Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be India Water Softener Market report.

4. Increasing adoption of alternative water treatment process like water conditioning is likely to challenge the market growth is poised to create the hurdles for the India Water Softener Market.

India Water Softener Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market. An increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of this segment and is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

India Water Softener Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Residential segment held the largest share in the India Water Softener Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing areas of application in households across all the economies to reduce corrosion of the plumbing pipes and fixture problems.

The top 5 players in the India Water Softener industry are -

1. EcoWater Systems LLC

2. General Electric Company

3. Culligan International Company

4. Kinetico Incorporated

5. Marlo Incorporated

