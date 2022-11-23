Wax Emulsion Market size is estimated to reach $750.1 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Wax Emulsion Market is forecast to reach $750.1 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wax Emulsion Market is forecast to reach $750.1 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Wax emulsion is a stable mixture of one or more waxes in water. Extensive use of wax emulsion in paints and coatings for enhanced properties such as matting & gloss, hydrophobicity, soft-touch, abrasion & rub resistance augments the market growth. Wax emulsions are also used in paper sizing and in textile industries for waterproofing of textile substrates. Surging demand for wax emulsions like synthetic wax, carnauba, candelilla waxes, alcohol ethoxylates from emerging countries like Brazil, Argentina, and India further drives the growth of the market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Wax Emulsion market highlights the following areas -

1. The U.K has shown significant growth in the wax emulsion market due to its high demand from wood processing industries for the protection of woods from water and prevent rotting. In addition, the U.K consumption of particleboard reached 2774000 m3 in 2019, according to Wood Panel Industries Federation (WPIF).

2. Rising popularity of natural waxes such as beeswax, Carnauba, synthesized from plants and animal drives the market growth.

3. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world has gone into a lockdown period due to which operations of various end-use industries such as textile, automotive, construction are disruptively stopped, which is affecting the wax emulsion market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Wax Emulsion Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Synthetic segment held the largest share of more than 55% in the Wax Emulsion market in 2020. Synthetic wax emulsions are synthesized from synthetic polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene, and many more. Synthetic wax emulsions are long-lasting, abrasion-resistant and provide good protection from contaminants like dust, grime, and corrosion.

2. Wax Emulsion Market Segment Analysis - Application : Wood Coatings segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Wax emulsions are extensively used in paints & coatings as they provide a consistent neutral color and offer formulators maximum flexibility in pigmented applications. Wax emulsions also improve the durability of water-based paints, by offering excellent scratch- and abrasion resistance. An increase in building and constructions has proliferated the demand for paint & coatings.

3. Wax Emulsion Market Segment Analysis - End-Use Industry : Textile and leather segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the wax emulsion market in 2020. Wax emulsions are used in the textile and leather industry for waterproofing of textile and leather substrates, modifying the frictional properties of fibers, yarns, and sewing threads for better processability, and for enhancing the performance of finishing compounds such as softeners, silicones, and resins. They also provide superior fabric properties such as improved flex abrasion resistance, tear strength, and sewability. Owing to the above benefits the demand for wax emulsions is increasing from textile and leather industries.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wax Emulsion Market industry are:

1. Atlanta AG,

2. BASF SE,

3. Sasol Ltd.,

4. The Dow Chemical Company,

5. Nippon Seiro Co. Ltd.

