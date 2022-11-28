Chase For "The Blue Orb" Unfolds in Fantasy Novel
Suzy Vivian pens enchanting tale of witchcraft, adventure, heroism
Vivian's novel approaches the young adult fantasy genre in a unique way, with mystical elements that are grounded and given touches of realism.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A young heroine embarks on a quest to find "The Blue Orb" to save the world from the fiendish designs of a coven of witches who aim to use the artifact's power to rule the world. Thus begins Suzy Vivian's spellbinding story, a novel that will immerse readers in a clash between good and evil that shows the meaning of heroism.
— Suzy Vivian
The story is centered on the titular artifact made centuries ago in a realm called Uranallee by a wizard who gave "The Blue Orb" the ability to amplify thought, with the noblest of intentions, but this process drained him of his life. The relict is left behind for many years before a coven of witches find it, intending to use its immense power to dominate the world. Jasmine is the only one who stands in their way, she is an ordinary person who rises to the occasion, mustering the immense courage to oppose the powerful witches. She must find a hermit-like wizard and convince him to use his abilities to help her stop the coven from claiming "The Blue Orb."
Vivian's novel approaches the young adult fantasy genre in a unique way, with mystical elements that are grounded and given touches of realism. Magical abilities can be detected by other magic users and must be used with restraint. Powers are shown to have consequences, which informs her worldbuilding and conveys the seriousness of magic - a force that has to be used with care due to its immense ramifications.
With Vivian's storytelling and unique twists to young adult fantasy, aficionados of the genre will have an immersive and engaging reading experience with "The Blue Orb."
About the Author
Suzy Vivian graduated from University of Utah with a Master's Degree in public health. She is now retired.
