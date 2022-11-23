Peanut Butter Market 2022 | Share, Size, Demand by Regions, Key Players, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027

The Peanut Butter Market is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”,the global peanut butter market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

Peanut butter is a creamy, rich brown low-calorie food spread that is made by dry-roasting, grinding, crushing, and blending peanuts with sugar, salt, and stabilizers. It has high protein content in comparison to conventional butter and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Additionally, peanut butter is a rich source of a variety of minerals such as magnesium, potassium, zinc, and vitamin E that help with weight loss, reduce breast diseases and manage blood sugar levels. Consequently, peanut butter is used in creamy and crunchy forms as toppings on crackers and toast, and it finds extensive applications as a key ingredient in bakery products, savory dishes, sauces, and smoothies.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/peanut-butter-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The global peanut butter market growth can be attributed to the increasing health consciousness and the escalating need for protein-enriched food products amongst millennials and younger demographics. Furthermore, the extensive peanut butter utilization in the food and beverage (F&B) vertical as a spread or topping and their incorporation in a wide range of baked goods, such as cakes and cookies, sports drinks, protein bars, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, including smoothies and milkshakes is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the growing incidences of obesity and rising fitness and weight management trends has encouraged consumers to switch to healthier breakfast and snack options, which is further supplementing the product demand. Besides this, the emerging trend of veganism and vegetarianis and the introduction of new and innovative peanut butter product variants in several flavors are propelling the market growth.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=594&method=1

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the peanut butter market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global peanut butter market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Smooth Peanut Butter

• Crunchy Peanut Butter

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=594&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

