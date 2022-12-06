Maids Service specialize in Airbnb, Vrbo, & Vacation Rental Turnovers
Venice Royal Maids partnered with several property management companies through out Sarasota County and cleaning hundreds of rental units/homes every month.VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venice Royal Maids is a residential cleaning service specializing in airbnb and vacation rental cleanings. They’ve been in business for over 15 years and service the Venice and Sarasota FL areas. Their clients are homeowners, renters, landlords, businesses, property managers, and travelers. They offer bi-weekly cleans, move in/out cleans, vacation rental cleans, business property cleans and more.
They currently have a staff of 10 including a wonderful office manager who handles scheduling, dispatch, and customer service, along with several teams of professionally trained cleaners who service the homes and properties on a daily basis.
As mentioned, their staff are all professionally trained and they stand behind their work and service, offering customer satisfaction guarantees! They offer seamless credit card payments and easy scheduling via phone, email, and the “Book a Clean” form on their website. They are also licensed, bonded, and insured.
They are proud to have a near perfect score on search engines and customer satisfaction with 99% 5 star reviews on google and angies list and receive compliments via email and paper mail everyday expressing gratitude for their wonderful service, it truly warms and motivates them to continuously provide excellent service.
Royal Maids is actually part of a franchise but each location and area is unique and puts its own personal twist on the business and how it chooses to service its customers. They have decided to provide the type of cleaning services that are most needed for the area along with excellent customer service and ease of scheduling that's unparalleled to any other cleaning company. Though they are smaller than other franchises, in Venice and Sarasota FL, they are the most trusting house cleaning service!
They have had a long relationship with many charities such as Cleaning for a Reason, an organization that provides free cleanings for breast cancer patients, as well as other organizations such as the local museums, theater, opera house. They love being embedded in the community and the lives of their customers, clients, and friends.
