Rainbow Realty Group Set To Find Reliability In A Volatile Market
A leading cannabis financier has announced it will be helping tons of businesses in the industryNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis industry is set to become a $40 billion sector by 2030. Still, the only way for operators to get in on this rapidly growing market is through one of the few cannabis-related financing options. Rainbow Realty Group has seen an upward trend in clients seeking debt investments that will help them continue to grow their business in an increasingly tight money market. In 2022 they launched their second Real Estate Fund hot on the heels of the closing of their first.
The announcement comes after Rainbow Realty Group, a Cannabis-related properties financier, has seen an upward trend in increasing clients seeking debt and equity capital. Rainbow Realty Group is one of the few direct lenders working to finance and/or purchase cannabis real estate in states that allow recreational or medical use. The company is currently focused on buying finished properties or those in the final stages of construction.
The recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in several states, including California and Massachusetts; however, it remains illegal at the federal level. This means that while there are numerous opportunities for investors in this burgeoning market, they must be careful not to violate federal law when investing in companies that operate within these new markets.
There are hundreds of cannabis operators currently active, and the market is growing fast. But not all cannabis companies have the same potential to make money or provide value to their investors.
That's where Rainbow Realty Group comes in: We're focused on analyzing the credit of cannabis companies as well as the underlying real estate. Our investment thesis is to underwrite properties based on an alternative use value for the highly unlikely scenario in which the federal cannabis prohibition becomes enforced.
Rainbow Realty Group is going to continue investing in promising cannabis companies as they work towards financial success in this difficult regulatory market. Our rates, while competitive in the cannabis industry, are considerably higher than in traditional real estate sectors.
The cannabis real estate sector is ideally suited for those interested in the higher returns the cannabis industry can provide but concerned about the volatility. Rainbow Realty Group has the knowledge and experience to help you find the right investment opportunity.
About Rainbow Realty Group-
Rainbow Realty Group is a financial services firm that seeks to make high-quality, secured real estate investments within the US cannabis market.
Media Contact
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC
Tyler@rainbowrg.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn