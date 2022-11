R-Three Technologies and Societe Crane & Associates Rescind Acquisition Agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- R-Three Technologies (OTCMKTS: RRRT) (R3T) announced the acquisition of Societe Crane & Associates. On April 22, 2022, the agreement was rescinded by the agreement of both R-Three Technologies and Societe Crane & Associates."While developing the agreement, it was apparent that the direction of our firms varied and we would be more successful separately than together," says Joe Crane, CEO of Societe Crane & Associates. "We are parting on amicable terms and I personally wish R-Three Technologies and its Board success as they grow the firm.”About Societe Crane and Associates Construct, LLC.Societe Crane & Associates is an officially recognized Congolese corporation specifically created by Mr. Crane in Brazzaville and licensed for large-scale government/NGO construction projects, real estate, and public infrastructure projects. The Company is licensed to do business with all government ministries.About R-Three Technologies Inc.R-Three Technologies (R3T) (OTCMKTS: RRRT) is the home of cultural innovation. Business lines include technology, consumer food & beverage products, sports & entertainment & now, International development.Website: https://www.buildwithcrane.com