Broadcast Radio Market Size to Boost $1.65 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 4.2% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Broadcast Radio Market is estimated to surpass $1.65 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 4.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market will be driven by availability of alternative signal of audio devices over a standard FM radio. The Broadcast Radio Market will be bolstered by its high usage in the domestic production along with the exports and imports. The growing popularity of improvement to existing equipment and infrastructure will drive the demand for broadcast radio market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. With advancing technologies, communication sectors are also shifting towards digital technology. Error correction and detection techniques are implemented easily in digital communication. Bandwidth consumptions are also reduced and more simultaneous talking paths are embedded into a single digital radio channel.

2. Data privacy issues aside, consumers are increasingly willing to provide personal information about themselves in exchange for a more personalized content experience.

3. Media and Entertainment is set to dominate the broadcast radio market owing to the rising demand from a growing population. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for the internet and online streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and so on.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Increasing adoption of smartphones and internet facilities have led the market to rise in the number of internet radio audience which is driving the growth of the global radio advertising market.

2. The market is segmented into frequency, where ultra-high-definition (UHD) content production and transmission is rising due to increase in D2C offering (Direct-to-Consumer) through OTT services. Multichannel networks have boosted the bid for video servers.

3. North America held the largest share of the broadcast radio market in 2020. The increasing number of cable and satellite television channels and the rising spread of the internet have provided broadcasters with many choices to continue its dominance in the upcoming market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Broadcast Radio industry are -

1. Grass Valley

2. Ericsson

3. Cisco

4. Evertz Microsystems

5. Harmonic

