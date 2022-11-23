Markethive Trumps Current Crypto Climate With Its Breakthrough Wallet And ILPs. A Paradigm Shift
Markethive, defies all odds regarding recent adverse events plaguing the crypto arena with the impending release of the Markethive Wallet, and Hivecoin
— Thomas Prendergast CEO
Markethive, the international broadcasting social media business network, defies all odds regarding recent adverse events plaguing the crypto arena with the impending release of the Markethive Wallet, Hivecoin, and the final call to secure shares in the company.
CEO and founder of Markethive, Thomas Prendergast, announced, “We are now on the home stretch in releasing our wallet. It’s no ordinary wallet; it’s a transactional interface that keeps track of all your accounting and transactions, including your loans to Markethive and interest paid by Markethive to you via the ILP. Once I announce the final call, you will have 30 days to upgrade to Entrepreneur One and acquire ILPs.”
The ILPs are essentially a loan to Markethive for a 20-year promissory note with a principal balloon payment which can be reclaimed at the end of 20 years, with the option to reactivate it, leaving it as a legacy. This is seen as a window of opportunity by members of the Markethive community, as the ILP represents 20% of the net revenue of Markethive.
A member base of 500 million is projected to yield a monthly income of $5.6 billion. 20% equals $1.2 billion allocated for the ILPs, divided by the maximum of 1000 ILPs or shares, and returns a $1.2 million payment per ILP. 1/10th of that ILP, earned via the E1 upgrade per year, produces a monthly income of $120,000.
CTO and founder of Markethive, Annette Schwindt, explained “The great news is that you can now purchase ILPs with the Markethive Token (MHV) in anticipation of the wallet's launch. If you have MHVs, now is an excellent time to invest in the next-generation social media market network, as Markethive is now coming into its own.”
Thomas goes on to explain, “Once the wallet is complete, the next important step is to build a Markethive coin exchange. Unlike various exchanges currently operating, the Markethive exchange will have a community, and its Hivecoin utilized throughout the Markethive ecosystem enhances the ability to become successful and profitable.”
He also added that crypto projects and exchanges that have utilized their crypto coin and have robust communities tend to weather the storm, cyclical bear markets, and the like. Many prominent exchanges are failing, particularly centralized ones, due to being affiliated with nefarious actors and agendas.
Markethive is a grassroots blockchain and crypto project and solution to the suffering social media and marketing industry. With a culture of meritocracy, it is owned by the community, not wealthy venture capitalists. When committing to an Entrepreneur One membership or purchasing an ILP outright, you are effectively a virtual owner of Markethive; it's your company where you receive valuable tools and considerable returns from the ILP. To find out more about the revolutionary wallet and ILP, go to Markethive.com
