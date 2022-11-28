IMA360 Partners with BGSF to Simplify Profit Optimization
IMA360 is the provider of AI-powered, scalable, cloud-agnostic solutions for profit optimization.IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMA360, Inc. announced a partnership with BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), headquartered in Plano, TX, to showcase IMA360's AI-powered profit optimization software. The solutions provided by IMA360 will help BGSF expand its portfolio across a broad range of industries. Digital transformation can be further advanced for companies in these industries with the IMA360 latest leading-edge solutions.
IMA360 has built one seamless end-to-end profit optimization platform to enable better and faster decision-making. By allowing for the integration of a massive amount of data, IMA360 can generate impressive insights and use those to better inform decision-makers, all in real-time, running natively in the cloud.
With each company facing a unique set of challenges, IMA360 takes the time to understand its data, processes, company culture, and competitive landscape then integrates its secret sauce to build and deploy the most effective solutions.
Anuj Gupta, Founder and CEO of IMA360, said, “Recent macroeconomic conditions have forced companies to look for profitable growth vs. growth at all costs. However, decisions made at the department level are disconnected from each other because current software tools are not integrated and are just not built for profit optimization. That’s why we were born to build this new category of software.”
Rory Burkitt, Managing Director of Sales at BGSF, explained, “This partnership enables BGSF’s clients to gain insight, enhance implementations, or plan and implement a roadmap to improve organizational effectiveness by collaborating with subject matter experts and implementing the best-in-class cloud solutions.”
About IMA360
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, IMA360 provides profit optimization solutions via IMA360’s AI-powered cloud-agnostic SaaS platform. The company was founded in July 2020 by domain expert Anuj Gupta and has grown to a highly sophisticated enterprise solution. Please visit the IMA360 website at www.IMA360.com for more information.
About BGSF
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions and consulting services to various industries through its various brands. BGSF, primarily a professional staffing and consulting platform, was ranked as one of the largest U.S. staffing companies in 2021 and 2022 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and was named to the largest IT staffing company list in 2021 and 2022 by SIA. Through acquiring and integrating several regional and national brands, BGSF’s seasoned management team can offer exceptional service to candidates and customers while building value for investors. For more information on the company and its services, please visit bgsf.com
