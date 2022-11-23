Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,220 in the last 365 days.

AMC presents winning scheme of maneuver to CSAF, MAJCOM commanders

Brown presented his top priorities for the Air Force, among which is the requirement for forces to be light, lean and agile in combat employment. Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander and rally attendee, put into perspective why that matters in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. 
 
"Agile combat employment is the way the Air Force is going to generate and sustain power in the Pacific," he said. "We were happy to have General Minihan and his team with us at [our weapons and tactics conference] last week working on some key components and the challenges of aggregating airpower in a contested environment." 
 
The rally included multiple guest speakers and presented a deliberate agenda focused on leveraging diversity, promoting a culture of dignity, and encouraging a Warrior Heart mentality – all with the goal of arming Airmen with the emotional resilience to be ready for the realities of a violent fight. 
 
“Part of what these rallies are about is getting after resiliency model, or what we call Warrior Heart,” Minihan said. “That’s mind, body and craft – everything it takes to strap in and get after it. And then the other aspect is focusing on lethality – what mobility brings is the maneuver to concentrate capabilities and turn that into lethality.” 
 
A break in the schedule allowed attendees to witness the historic presentation of a Distinguished Flying Cross to a Scott AFB Airman for her contributions to aeromedical evacuation during Operation Allies Refuge. Tech. Sgt. Katherine Rosa Orellana received the medal for her actions in response to a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 26, 2021. Orellana was among the first to respond to the mass casualty, evacuating and saving the lives of 22 multinational and joint-service casualties, including five ventilated patients and multiple Afghan evacuees over an eight-hour period. 
 
AMC’s presentation of the winning scheme of maneuver advances the command one step closer to Mobility Guardian 2023, a bi-annual exercise set to take place in the Pacific next year. This event set up the next rally as a milestone, which will include total force mobility Airmen as a standard going forward. 
 
Speaking about the challenge ahead of AMC, Brown referenced the power of legacy, citing the experiences of “mobility legend” Lt. Gen. William Tunner, who conducted major airlift operations over the Hump during World War II. 
 
“He talked about how Airmen understand and know how to compete,” Brown said about Tunner. “He was doing this in the Indo-Pacific. That’s where our focus is, and that’s where Mobility Guardian is going to be next year … We have to challenge ourselves, and we have to challenge the status quo. What worked yesterday may not work tomorrow.”

You just read:

AMC presents winning scheme of maneuver to CSAF, MAJCOM commanders

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.