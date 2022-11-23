Saskatchewan Communities Recognized for Age-Friendly Status

CANADA, November 23 - Released on November 22, 2022

Three Saskatchewan communities are being recognized for their commitment to age-friendly principles through community engagement and action.

"I congratulate the recipients of today's Age-Friendly recognition on their efforts to consider the needs of seniors and older adults, and how their communities can play a role in enhancing their quality of life," Minister of Seniors Everett Hindley said. "Our government supports the Age-Friendly Communities initiative, which promotes healthy, accessible and inclusive communities, where everyone is valued and supported."

Kipling and District, Moose Jaw and Regina are each receiving an award from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM) to acknowledge their work on activities and programming to be more inclusive of seniors and older adults, leading to communities that benefit all ages.

This includes:

establishing an Age-Friendly Committee;

securing the support of municipal government;

assessing the community, determining where Age-Friendly initiatives are needed; and

developing, publicizing and implementing an action plan.

"Fifteen communities in this province are part of the Age-Friendly movement," SSM Board Member and Chair of the Age-Friendly Saskatchewan Committee Doug Still said. "Together, their combined populations represent over half a million people in a variety of locations ranging from rural municipalities and towns, to our two largest cities. These communities are committed to looking at community development by and with older adults, knowing that age-friendly means all-ages friendly where everyone benefits."

An age-friendly community is designed to enable all residents to live safely, enjoy good health and stay involved, and could include:

sidewalks that are well lit and kept in good shape;

accessible services;

buildings with automatic door openers and elevators; and

seniors taking part in various community activities, such as arts and cultural activities, taking courses or volunteering for charities or civic duties.

For more information on the Age-Friendly Communities Recognition Program, including the application process, visit the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism website at https://skseniorsmechanism.ca/ or the Age-Friendly Saskatchewan website at www.agefriendlysk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Linda AndersonSaskatchewan Seniors MechanismReginaPhone: 306-539-1281Email: ageis@skseniorsmechanism.ca