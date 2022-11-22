Submit Release
Idaho State Seed Lab Advisory Board Meeting

MEETING NOTICE
STATE OF IDAHO
IDAHO STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Notice is hereby given that the Idaho State Seed Lab Advisory Board has scheduled a regular meeting as follows:

 

DATE OF MEETING: November 28, 2022
TIME: 1:00 pm MST
PLACE: Riverside Inn – Boise, ID

 

Virtual Attendance through WebEx:
https://idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my.webex.com/idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my/j.php?MTID=m551614e2be7d36754667314695e0d1e8

This notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.

Meeting number: (2556 596 3616)
Password: JgjA2suTB79 (54522788 from phones and video systems)
Call in option: +1-408-418-9388

Access code: 2556 596 3616

 

Meeting Notice

Meeting Agenda

