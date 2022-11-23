Turtle Lovers Get An Early Start On Black Friday Shopping

Mike loves Black Friday at the rescue! On sale!

Everything turtle is on sale now at the American Tortoise Rescue store. Use promo code SHELLYEAH for 10% off.

Get your holiday shopping done …or treat yourself! Use promo code SHELLYEAH for 10% off everything* in the turtle store! https://www.bonfire.com/store/american-tortoise-rescue/” — Susan Tellem, Executive Director, American Tortoise Rescue

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Tortoise Rescue, an international turtle and tortoise sanctuary is offering turtle lovers 10 percent of everything turtles at the American Tortoise Rescue store. Get holiday shopping done in one place to benefit the turtles and tortoise. Shirts, hats, water bottles and more make great gifts and provide much need financial support for the many than 100 animals living at the sanctuary. All proceeds feed and provide care for the special needs and ill turtles and tortoises.

"We are excited to offer this special code and discount to turtle lovers in time for Black Friday and their holiday shopping," said Susan Tellem, founder and executive director of the rescue. "Simply sign in and use promo code SHELLYEAH for 10% off. It's good through December 2nd or we sell out, whichever comes first." The link can be accessed here: https://www.bonfire.com/store/american-tortoise-rescue/

American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) is an international 501c3 nonprofit (EIN 93-1219374) founded in 1990 to provide for the protection of all species of tortoise and turtle. We offer a permanent sanctuary to abandoned and injured turtles and tortoises too ill or deformed to be rehomed. ATR has saved and rehomed more than 4,000 turtles and tortoises since it was founded. Take a tour here: http://bit.ly/1buBtcD.

"Turtles are not warm and fuzzy, so they are way down on the list for donations", Tellem said. "We are faced with high costs such as exotic veterinary bills, food and housing, especially after the devastating Woolsey fire. Though the turtles are safe, much of the sanctuary was damaged." To make a donation or for more information, visit https://www.tortoise.com/give or email info@tortoise.com.

In the year 2000, American Tortoise Rescue launched World Turtle Day®, celebrated every year on May 23rd. Its purpose is to educate the world’s peoples globally about why saving turtles and tortoises from extinction is critical. This observance is now “shellebrated” in virtually every country around the globe and trends at the top of both twitter and Facebook. More information is at www.worldturtleday.org.

Join social media at www.facebook.com/americantortoiserescue and on twitter and Instagram @tortoiserescue. ATR is on YouTube at Americantortrescue.

