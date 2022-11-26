Platinum Signs, Top-Rated Sign Company, Announces Update on Modern Neon Signs on LED Technology for Sydney Businesses
Signage used to be a budget-buster for many businesses, but not anymore.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA , November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Signs, a best-in-class signage and sign company serving Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, at https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/, is proud to announce an update to its information page on neon signs for Sydney businesses. LED technology can provide a quick, affordable, sustainable solution for business signage.
— Alexandre Andrighetti
"Signage used to be a budget-buster for many businesses, but not anymore. Not only does LED technology create eye-catching, beautiful signs, but they are affordable and sustainable," explains Alexandre Andrighetti, Customer Service Manager at the company. "The updated page shares more about all the benefits of modern neon signs and how LED signage makes so many wonderful sign ideas possible for Sydney businesses."
The Sydney business community can find the newly updated page for neon signs by Platinum Signs at https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/neon-signs/. Modern neon signs use LED-based technology. This new technology can help create cost-effective, low-maintenance, and energy-efficient signs. Platinum Signs provides neon signs for Sydney and the surrounding area. The company can help design, deliver and install signage, including; display signage for stores and restaurants and signs for manufacturing and the workplace. Other services include trade printing, laser cutting, and CNC router cutting.
Platinum Signs designs special event signage for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and family reunions. Types of signage available include; custom-made wall and floor decals, window displays, car and truck wraps (https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/truck-wrap/), banners, boat wraps, lightboxes, acrylic signs, and metal and illuminated signs. Interested persons can review additional information on LED neon signage at https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/tag/neon-signs. Sydney residents and business owners can contact the company for a free consultation. Those who want to learn more about reducing energy consumption can check out the official guide at https://www.energy.gov.au/households/household-guides/reduce-energy-bills.
AUSTRALIAN BUSINESSES FIND THE BALANCE BETWEEN CHEAP AND HIGH-QUALITY NEON SIGNS WITH LED TECHNOLOGY
Here is the background on this release. A project manager or business owner may be ready to review the 2023 marketing budget, which can include signage. Branding a business or event in years past could have been a challenge. Searching for a high-quality sign at an affordable price might have been almost impossible. New technology brings the ultimate balance to signage options. Neon signs in Sydney, using LED technology, can provide beautiful signage with low maintenance costs. Modern LED signage can be low-voltage and low-maintenance. The results may include an affordable, long-term option for business signage.
ABOUT PLATINUM SIGNS
Platinum Signs is a best-in-class sign company based in Sydney with offices in Melbourne and other locations in Australia. We specialize in signage for businesses, nonprofits, schools, and government entities who want the best signs at affordable prices. The signage company provides various services, including; custom-made business signs, vehicle wrap (car wrap or truck wrap, or other types of fleet or vehicle wrapping), and lightbox signs (3D or LED signage). Both acrylic signs and perplex signs are available in various colors and styles. Other services include CNC Router Cutting, custom signage, laser cutting, and office signage. We service all of Australia, from Sydney and Melbourne, to companies with branding and fleet needs across the country. Contact us today for a free consultation on your sign needs.
